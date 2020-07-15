Brewster County warns of phone scam referencing COVID-19

BREWSTER COUNTY, Texas — The Brewster County Sheriff's Office is warning of a phone scam targeting its residents.
During the call, the caller solicits personal information, such as a social security number, date of birth, or address.
After trying to obtain the information, the caller then references COVID-19.
The Brewster County Sheriff's Office is asking that residents be cautious of any calls requesting personal information and to remember that no legitimate medical providers or testing sites will ask for personal information over the phone.