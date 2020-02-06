The Brewster County Sheriff appears to be the victim of a racial spoof text. A screen shot of an apparent text conversation between a number belonging to Sheriff Ronny Dodson and an undisclosed person have been shared around social media Monday.

Sheriff Dodson he had no idea about it until he started receiving threats from numbers he did not know.

"I got a phone call from a female and she asked me who this was and I told her. She hung up on me. Then they sent me a very threatening text message and thought, 'where in the world did that come from,'" Sheriff Dodson said. "When I got back to the office, I got another phone call from a man in Marfa. He said, 'why did you send me a text message?' He told me what it said, I couldn't understand him and he had the n-word in it and i was like, 'I didn't send you no text message.'"

In a FaceTime interview with NewsWest 9, Sheriff Dodson says he never conducts business with deputies through text and has never sent a text using that kind of language.

He believes someone used a spoof website created the fake text exchange. A spoof website or phone app lets the user send text messages to people using any phone number you want -- real or fake.

Sheriff Dodson has turned all of it over to the FBI.

"So we have two different cases going. Tomorrow when they go through my phone, they'll see that I didn't send a text message. A lot of people don't realize, even if you send it through a computer or fake spoof apps, those things can be traced," Sheriff Dodson said.

He say he filed a complaint with the FBI for identity theft and threatening of a peace officer investigation.

The Brewster County Sheriff's Office shared the information on social media Monday evening.

Brewster County Sheriff's Office Earlier today, suspects utilized an app to spoof Sheriff Dodson's ph... one number. Using the spoofed phone number, an offensive message was sent to an individual. Sheriff Dodson does not condone any of the language contained in the message, and has filed a complaint with agents from the FBI for identity theft and threatening a peace officer.

The alleged text message comes as racist tweets allegedly posted by Dodson's political opponent were shared on social media over the weekend. Devon Portillo claims his account was hacked.

