Brewster County Sheriff's Office assists U.S. Border patrol with seizing 321 pounds of marijuana

On Mar. 4, Brewster County Sheriff's Office was contacted by U.S. Border Patrol Agents to assist with an investigation involving three vehicles south of Alpine.

BREWSTER COUNTY, Texas — During the early morning hours of Mar. 4, Brewster County Sheriff's Office was contacted by the United States Border Patrol agents to assist with an investigation involving three vehicles south of Alpine.

During the course of the investigation, a deputy conducted a traffic stop and discovered the driver to be in possession of 321 pounds of marijuana.

The investigation also led to U.S. Border Patrol agents detaining two other vehicles and four U.S. citizens involved in a smuggling attempt along with 12 illegal aliens.