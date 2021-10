Phillip Workman was arrested on October 7 and has since been let out on bond.

BREWSTER COUNTY, Texas — A Brewster County School Resource Officer has been put on administrative suspension without pay after his arrest for Solicitation of Prostitution on October 7.

Phillip Workman is the name of the officer involved according to the Brewster County Sheriff's Office.

Since the arrest, Workman has been let out on bond. There will be a final decision made once the proper procedures have been included.