Brewster County officials and U.S. Border Patrol arrest man with 329 pounds of marijuana

On Friday evening a man was arrested after officials saw the marijuana sitting on the seats of his car.

BREWSTER COUNTY, Texas — On Friday evening, Brewster County Deputies along with U.S. Border Patrol Agents arrested Miguel Calderon Delgado, after being pulled over on traffic violations.

Once Delgado was pulled over for having the violations, which involved issues with his license plates and the bulbs on his car, law enforcement discovered marijuana totaling 329 pounds sitting on the seats of his car.

After being detained, Delgado was fitted with bracelets and then transported to the Brewster County Jail.