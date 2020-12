Candace Covington was last seen on November 30 around 7:00 p.m.

BREWSTER COUNTY, Texas — The Brewster County Sheriff's Office is asking for help with a missing person case.

Candace Covington was last seen on November 30 at around 7:00 p.m.

She can possibly be seen in her car, which is a green 1994 Toyota pickup truck. Her license plate number is AE03667.