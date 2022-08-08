x
Brewster Co. authorities searching for man believed to be harboring runaway girl

Pedro "Kiko" Hinojos, Jr. is wanted for enticing a child and harboring a runaway.
Credit: Brewster County Sheriff's Office

BREWSTER COUNTY, Texas — The Brewster County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a man accused of harboring a runaway girl.

Pedro "Kiko" Hinojos, Jr., 39, is 5'8" and weighs 175 pounds. He has brown eyes and a shaved head.

Deputies say he is wanted for enticing a child and harboring a runaway as he is believed to be in the company of a female juvenile runaway.

At this time there are no details on the girl.

Anyone who is helping either of these individuals could face charges.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Hinojos, you are asked to call 432-837-3488.

