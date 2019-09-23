BIG SPRING, Texas — A group of Big Spring teens have been arrested in connection to nearly 50 car break-ins and thefts.

A Big Spring PD news release states since the September 8, their officers have received 26 burglary of a vehicle reports and 20 stolen vehicle reports.

The investigation showed that every case was connected to a group of teens that were working together. Police say the group targeted unlocked cars that had valuables, including firearms left inside. In several cases, the owners left behind a set of keys.

Police stated Monday that four minors, 18-year-old Carlos Gonzales and Jayden Gutierrez have been arrested, facing multiple charges in relation to the crime spree.

Big Spring Police also tracked the armed robbery of the DK Convenience Store back to this group of young men. NewsWest 9 first reported the armed robbery on September 9th. Three minors, Gonzales and Gutierrez were charged in connection to that robbery.

Big Spring Police continue to investigate, they anticipate at least seven more arrests.

"The Big Spring Police Department continues to remind and urge our citizens to remove valuables, firearms and keys from vehicles when not occupied and to please lock your doors," the release stated.

Carlos Gonzales is one of several young Big Spring men charged in connection to a car crime spree. He's charged with theft of a firearm.

Jayden Gutierrez is one of six men charged in connection to a car crime spree. He's charged with aggravated robbery.

