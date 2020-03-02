SIERRA BLANCA, Texas — Border Patrol agents have found a teen girl reported missing out of Bozeman, Montana.

The 16-year-old was found at a checkpoint inspection on January 31.

A 20-year-old driver with the teen had a warrant for his arrest and was taken into custody.

Both individuals were turned over to the Hudspeth County Sheriff's Office.

“This is a great example of agents being diligent in their duties,” said Big Bend Sector Chief Patrol Agent Matthew J. Hudak. “I’m proud of their work and happy that the missing juvenile was rescued.”