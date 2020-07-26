Border Patrol seizes a ton of marijuana at Big Bend Sector

Over a ton of marijuana has been seized by the Border Patrol in a matter of three days at Big Bend Sector.

TEXAS, USA — Border Patrol recently seized over a ton of marijuana at the Van Horn station.

The three separate seizures totaled over 1,000 pounds of marijuana.

Four Mexican citizens and one Honduran citizen, who were illegal immigrants in the United States, were taken into custody following this bust.

Following the seizure at the Van Horn station, on Jul. 22, Border Patrol agents seized 1,600 pounds of marijuana at the Marfa station at the Immigration Checkpoint, located on Highway 67.

The marijuana was discovered in a pop-up trailer after the driver falsely claimed to be a United States citizen in the primary inspection area.

The investigation later determined that the individual was a Mexican citizen who had illegally entered the United States.