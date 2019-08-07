PRESIDIO, Texas — United States Border Patrol agents seized over 1,000 pounds of marijuana on July 2 during a vehicle stop.

The stop was conducted on a 2004 Chevrolet Van in the eastern city limits of Presidio.

Thanks to the assistance of a Border Patrol canine, an agent discovered large bundles in the back of the van. Further investigation led them to discover the cargo consisted of over 1,000 pounds of marijuana, which holds a street value of about $1 million.

U. S. Border Patrol

The driver and passenger were both taken into custody without incident.

“This seizure and these arrests are dramatic examples of the diligent and commendable work done by Border Patrol Agents every day," said Matthew Hudak, Chief Patrol Agent of the Big Bend Sector.

"I am proud of their commitment and unrelenting effort to protect communities along the border and beyond from a wide range of cross-border threats, including the trafficking of illegal narcotics. ”