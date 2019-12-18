ALPINE, Texas — Three individuals were arrested by U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agents in Alpine for illegally crossing the border on December 17.

Early that morning, Border Patrol agents from the Alpine Border Patrol Station noticed a campfire near a roadside park on Highway 118 South.

When they moved to investigate, they discovered three undocumented immigrants.

During the arrest, one of the members bit an agent on the hand and struck another in the side.

CBP revealed the individual is a native of El Salvador who was previously removed from the country on July 2, 2019, in New York, NY.

They were taken to the hospital but released and placed in federal custody shortly after. They are now awaiting criminal prosecution.

The other two individuals were taken into custody without incident.

Matthew Hudak, chief patrol agent, was disgusted by the behavior of those arrested.

“Acts of violence towards our agents will not be tolerated," Hudak said. "This incident is an example of the blatant disregard for the law and a reminder vigilance can never wane when it comes to the safety of our agents and, in turn, the general public.”

