Border Patrol arrests man wanted for sexual assault of child in Midland

PRESIDIO, Texas — US Customs and Border Patrol has arrested a man wanted for aggravated sexual assault of a child.

The 55-year-old man, whose name is being withheld by authorities, was traveling to Presidio from Mexico on Nov. 28.

Authorities stopped the US citizen and after some questioning found he had an outstanding warrant for his arrest in Midland County.

The man was taken in by Border Patrol and turned in to local authorities where he awaits extradition to Midland.