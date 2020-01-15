MARFA, Texas — U.S. Border Patrol agents near Marfa arrested 14 undocumented immigrants, including a registered sex offender on January 14.

The sex offender was identified as Jorge Mendez-Rojas, 37. Records show he is a registered sex offender in the state of Washington.

Mendez-Rojas was arrested in 2016 by the Kent County Police Department. He was charged with commercial sex of a minor.

Border Patrol says prosecution is being sought for Mendez-Rojas. The other individuals will be process via immigration laws.

"The dark of night and freezing temperatures do not deter our Agents in the field from tracking and apprehending the most dangerous criminals trying to enter the country," said Chief Patrol Agent of Big Bend Sector Matthew J. Hudak.

