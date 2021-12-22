Border Patrol agents arrest 3, seizes cocaine laced with fentanyl

According to agents, the cocaine was valued at over $80,000.

SIERRA BLANCA, Texas — Big Bend Sector Border Patrol agents have arrested three US citizens at the Sierra Blanca Border Patrol Checkpoint for smuggling narcotics.

While the three people were trying to cross the checkpoint, a USBP service canine alerted to the presence of something in the car.

Agents found a plastic bag containing marijuana when they searched the vehicle, prompting them to search further.

Inside the vehicle agents found THC laced edibles, and a vacuum sealed white brick in gift-wrapped paper that tested positive for cocaine and fentanyl.