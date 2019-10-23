SANDERSON, Texas — Tuesday night, a Sanderson Border Patrol Agent was assaulted during a traffic stop approximately 20 miles north of Dryden on Highway 349.

According to the Terrell County Sheriff's Office, the agent pulled over a vehicle occupied by approximately ten people involved in a smuggling attempt.

The group attacked the agent before the agent was able to fire his weapon, striking one of the subjects twice. The other subjects then fled on foot.

The area is the scene of an active manhunt for the outstanding subjects.

The agent was transported the the hospital where he was treated and released. The condition of his attacker is unknown at this time.

The case is still under investigation and more details will be revealed as they become available.

Anyone living traveling in the area is asked to use caution and report anyone they see in the area.

Authorities also ask you do not stop for or pick up anyone walking along our roadways.

