BREWSTER COUNTY, Texas — A US Customs and Border Patrol agent has been arrested and charged with continuous sexual assault of a child.

The Brewster County Sheriff's Office arrested Michael William Barends on January 17.

According to the sheriff's office, the arrest followed an in-depth investigation.

CBP says Barends was off duty when he was arrested.

"CBP takes all allegations of misconduct very seriously and does not tolerate criminal activity within its ranks," they said.

"CBP is cooperating with the investigation and will defer to the Brewster County Sheriff’s Office for additional information."

