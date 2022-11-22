Bond set at $3M each for mom, stepfather charged with capital murder of 8-year-old

"If the jury so decided to convict them of capital murder the prosecutor may or may not decide to seek the death penalty."

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — Police were called to the 2000 block of North Huntington in Odessa in response to an ambulance call involving an 8-year-old boy.

"The child died and that's when our investigation started," said Sheriff Mike Griffis of the Ector County Sheriff's Department. "Deputies were advised that the child was a diabetic, the child appeared to be very small in stature and apparently very thin, they noticed some injuries on the child that didn't appear normal for any, everyday life."

The 8-year-old's body was sent off for an autopsy.

"We believe that malnutrition had a hand in that, as well as the strangulation," said Griffis.

The mother of the boy, Megan Lange, and stepfather Rodolfo Reyes were arrested on capital murder charges.

"If the jury so decided to convict them of capital murder, the prosecutor may or may not decide to seek the death penalty. If not and they are found guilty they will get a life sentence," said Griffis.

The other six children in the home were taken somewhere safe and are in the custody of CPS.

CPS will speak to the other six children and take any action as necessary.

"CPS will do their diligence and talk to those other children and see what's going on in the house," said Griffis. "If they do in fact find some more things that would be pertinent in this investigation we're in constant contact with them and we will add that information to our investigation."

The sheriff says covering these cases never gets any easier.

"Innocent children do not deserve to be abused and furthermore killed, they're precious and we need to treat them as such and take care of them," said Griffis.

If you believe that there is something suspicious going in your family, neighborhood or at your kids school and believe someone is being abused call your local law enforcement immediately.