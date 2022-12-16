Bond reduction denied for Odessa mom accused in death of baby

The hearing to reduce Leyla Pierson’s bond occurred Friday morning.

ODESSA, Texas — A judge denied a motion to reduce the bond of a woman accused of having a hand in her child’s death, according to Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis.

Leyla Pierson, 18, and her significant other Kameron Gammage, 23, were arrested back in July following the death of their 7-month-old.

Affidavits show that the two said a couple of nights before their arrest, the baby began crying while Pierson was taking a nap.

Gammage began tossing the child in the air and catching him, but became frustrated when he did not stop crying.

Gammage then "accidentally" dropped the baby, who landed on his side. However, indictments state that he repeatedly struck the child, choked him and broke his hyoid bone.

Gammage did not tell Pierson because he was scared of getting in trouble.

When Pierson noticed bruising on the child’s head, Gammage told her he probably hit his head on the crib.

Pierson did not seek medical attention over the next few days, assuming the infant’s fussiness was due to teething.

Days later, they called 911 when Pierson found the baby not breathing.

Gammage pled guilty to murder and injury to a child in September.