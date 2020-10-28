Big Spring Police officers investigating shooting on South Nolan

The victim was transported to Midland Memorial Hospital.

BIG SPRING, Texas — Big Spring Police officers discovered a 31-year-old black male laying inside a residence who had been shot. They arrived at the 800 block of South Nolan at 12:15 p.m. on Wednesday.

Emergency Medical Services were immediately notified about the situation and arrived on the scene soon after, according to a press release from the city.

They performed life saving measures on the victim before transporting him to the airpark where Air Evacuation met them.

The victim was sent directly to the Midland Memorial Hospital to be further evaluated.

At this time there is no further information available.