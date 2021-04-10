Big Spring/Howard County Crimestoppers ask for help locating a suspect involved in Deadly Conduct incident

BIG SPRING, Texas — Big Spring/Howard County Crimestoppers are asking for help locating a suspect involved in a Deadly Conduct Incident.
On October 4, around 2:38 a.m., officers with BSPD responded to a call from a residence located in the 1800 block of Donley.
Once they arrived, officers learned that a firearm had been discharged from a vehicle, which narrowly missed a sleeping 50-year-old female.
Crimestoppers are offering up to $1,000 for information that will lead to an arrest.
People can use the P3tips.com or call 432-263-8477 to leave a tip.