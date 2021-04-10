Big Spring/Howard County Crimestoppers ask for help locating a suspect involved in Deadly Conduct incident

The suspect discharged a firearm at a residence, which narrowly missed a sleeping 50-year-old female.

BIG SPRING, Texas — Big Spring/Howard County Crimestoppers are asking for help locating a suspect involved in a Deadly Conduct Incident.

On October 4, around 2:38 a.m., officers with BSPD responded to a call from a residence located in the 1800 block of Donley.

Once they arrived, officers learned that a firearm had been discharged from a vehicle, which narrowly missed a sleeping 50-year-old female.

Crimestoppers are offering up to $1,000 for information that will lead to an arrest.