BIG SPRING, Texas — Two teens were arrested for Murder Sunday, June 23 by officers of the Big Spring Police Department.

Over the past several days the BSPD Criminal Investigations Division has been investigating and following several leads regarding the murder of Eric Pool, 21, at 1407 ½ Settles.

Police were initially in the area June 18 on an unrelated call, when they heard someone screaming and crying at approximately 8:30 P.M.

Officers approached the person who told them another man, later identified as Pool, was stabbed inside a residence in the 1400 block of Settles.

Officers went to the residence and found Pool dead inside with multiple gunshot wounds.

Gabriel Garcia, 17, and Dillon Holmes, 19, were later identified as suspects in this investigation and taken to the Howard County Law Enforcement Center.

Police are still investigating the incident.