BIG SPRING, Texas — Two robberies struck Big Spring in as many days.

The first happened December 10, around 3:15 A.M.

The Big Spring Police Department says they were sent to the DK at 1801 S. Gregg where they met with witnesses.

The witnesses told officers that an unknown male, wearing a black and yellow hoodie, gloves and a mask, walked into the store and threw a backpack onto the counter.

The man, gun in hand, demanded money from the register and nicotine products to be placed in the backpack.

The clerk complied with the demands and the male then quickly left the store.

He was last seen walking south on Gregg St. with the full backpack.

The second robbery happened the following evening, around 7:20 P.M. at Posh Nail & Spa, 1703 S. Gregg.

According to police, a Hispanic male wearing dark clothing and a hoodie, face covered with a dark color bandana, and another unknown male subject wearing a white t-shirt and light-colored mask and head cover entered the building and approached an employee demanding money.

One suspect was displaying a handgun.

The male subjects were given a bag of money and they quickly left the store.

Both investigations have been assigned to the Criminal Investigations Division.

The Big Spring Police Department urges anyone with information relating to these incidents to call CrimeStoppers at (432) 263-TIPS (8477) or use the P3tips.com software to submit your tip online.

Remember no caller ID is ever used and all tips are anonymous.

