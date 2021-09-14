Big Spring Police looking for suspect after man shot in face

BSPD says the suspect is an unknown Hispanic male driving a silver Dodge quad cab truck.

BIG SPRING, Texas — Big Spring Police are looking for a man suspected of shooting another man in the face.

Officers were called to the scene at 10 p.m. on September 4 after David Velasco, 36, had been shot in the face.

The suspect is an unknown Hispanic male who police say had seemingly no reason to shoot Velasco.

After the shooting, the suspect drove away from the scene westbound in the 3400 block of East 11th Place in a silver Dodge quad cab truck.

If you have any information regarding this shooting, you are asked to call 432-263-8477 to leave an anonymous message or file a tip by clicking or tapping here.

Howard County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for the first person who provides information leading to the arrest of the suspect.