BIG SPRING, Texas — Big Spring police are investigating after a person was killed Friday afternoon.

The shooting happened in the area of 16th and Maine.

According to Big Spring PD, an officer conducted a traffic stop at 2:35 p.m. on June 28.

The person was driving with a suspended license and the officer arrested the driver. While in custody however, the person was able to retrieve a small firearm on their person.

At about 3:15 p.m. the person fired one shot, striking themselves.The officer called for medical services and the person was transported to Scenic Mountain Medical Center.

The person was pronounced dead and the police are working to notify next of kin.

The Texas Rangers have been notified and are investigating the in-custody death. Big Spring police will be conducting a concurrent internal administrative investigation.

There is no more information available at this time.