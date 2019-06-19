BIG SPRING, Texas — Big Spring police are investigating after a murder that occurred on June 18.

Officers were in the area of 15th and Settles near 8:30 p.m. on an unrelated call when they heard a subject screaming and crying.

Upon contacting the subject, they were advised that a man appeared to have been stabbed in the 1400 block of Settles.

Arriving at the residence, officers found Eric Pool, 21, inside the house. Pool had sustained gunshot wounds and was deceased.

At this time detectives are following multiple leads on this incident, and no further information is available at this time.

If you have any information regarding this investigation you are urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 432-263-8477. You can also leave an anonymous tip using the “P3 Tips” mobile application or at this website.