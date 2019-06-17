BIG SPRING, Texas — Big Spring police are investigating after two drive-by shootings took place over the weekend.

Officers were called to the 1000 block of Bluebonnet in reference to a shots fired call just before 6 p.m. on June 15. Upon arrival investigators found a parked car that had been struck by two bullets.

Witnesses at the scene told officers a newer model brown Ford F-150 had driven by and fired at the vehicle and the residence it was parked at.

Officers were later sent out to the 1800 block of South Owens at 12:35 a.m. on June 16 for another shots fired call. There an officer observed a suspicious silver 2011 Chevrolet Impala in the vicinity.

This officer attempted to catch up with the vehicle, which disregarded multiple stop signs. At this point the officer turned on his emergency lights and tried to stop the other driver, who refused to pull over.

During his pursuit of the driver, the officer was able to obtain the license plate number of the vehicle as well as a good look at the driver. The officer chose to not continue the pursuit of the vehicle and instead request a warrant for the driver for the felony of evading in a vehicle.

At this time investigators believe the two shootings are connected to one another, though it is unknown whether the suspicious driver was involved with the shootings.

If you have any information on the investigation you are asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 432-263-TIPS. You can also leave an anonymous tip using the “P3 Tips” mobile application or from this website.