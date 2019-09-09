BIG SPRING, Texas — Big Spring police are investigating an aggravated robbery at a DK convenience store on September 9.

According to the clerk at the store on 401 S. Birdwell, a Hispanic male around 5'5"approached the counter. He was of slender build, wearing a white shirt, black pants and a black and white colored material over his face.

The victim said the man pointed a small handgun at him and demanded money. The clerk complied and after he received the money the suspect ran out the door.

Police say the suspect entered an unknown vehicle in the College Park Shopping Center and left via the west exit in an unknown direction.

No injuries were reported and Big Spring detectives are following multiple leads regarding the incident.

If you have any information relating to this incident you can call the Big Spring Police Department at 432-264-2559.