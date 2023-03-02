2 teens arrested, 3 more wanted for Big Spring YMCA shooting

Two teens have been arrested but three others are still wanted in connection to the shooting that left a 19-year-old in the hospital.

BIG SPRING, Texas — The Big Spring Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred at the YMCA located on 800 S. Owens on Feb. 2.

When the police arrived to the scene, a 19-year-old male victim was wounded with a shot to the abdomen. He was being treated by YMCA staff and the Big Spring EMS were dispatched to the scene.

The victim was later transported to Scenic Mountain Medical Center before being flown out to UMC Lubbock for further treatment.

The initial investigation revealed that the 19-year-old victim and another juvenile were standing outside the YMCA when a Silver Chevrolet Impala 4 door drove by.

This triggered the juvenile with the 19-year-old victim to start shooting at the car. The front passenger of the Impala, who is believed to be a juvenile as well, began shooting back at them, which lead to the 19-year-old victim being shot in the abdomen.

The mother of the juvenile driver returned to the scene later on to hand the car over for evidence purposes. This appears to be an ongoing feud with the individuals involved according to the Big Spring Police.

On Feb. 3 one of the juveniles involved in the shooting incident was arrested by BSPD and is currently in custody of the Howard County Juvenile Probation office. The juvenile is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

A second person, another 15-year-old boy, was taken into custody on Feb. 6. He is also charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Detectives are still looking for the other three juveniles involved in the incident.

A Big Spring magistrate has allowed the names and pictures of the three suspects still wanted in this case to be released.

Police are looking for Kerdoby Morin, a Black male who is 16, Jason Diaz Jr., a Hispanic Male who is 15 and Dijuan Ausbie Jr., a Black male who is 13.

Morin and Diaz are wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, while Ausbie is wanted for deadly conduct. Officers expect additional charges will be filed for each teen at a later date.