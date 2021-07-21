Big Spring Police Department investigates potential homicide

46-year-old Maria Soto was found by officers and EMS upon their arrival to be deceased.

BIG SPRING, Texas — The Big Spring Police Department has been investigating a possible homicide incident that occurred at 12:40 a.m. on July 21.

46-year-old Maria Soto was found by EMS and officers to be deceased upon their arrival. Soto was found in the 1100 block of Lloyd.

Soto's death is suspicious and the Big Spring Police and Department of Public Safety Ranger Division were notified.

The investigation is still ongoing.