Big Spring Police Department asks community for help after fatal accident, hit and run

The Big Spring Police Department is asking the community for help in locating a driver who committed a hit and run on Oct. 18.

BIG SPRING, Texas — The Big Spring Police Department is asking the community for help after a hit and run left a 30-year-old woman dead.

On Oct. 18 at 7:30 a.m., the Big Spring Police Department responded to a call in reference to a major accident in the 200 blk of NE 12th St.

Upon arrival, police discovered that 30-year-old Cynthia Martinez was deceased.

After a preliminary investigation, investigators indicated that Martinez was traveling to work on her bicycle eastbound on the south service road of Interstate 20 when a vehicle struck her.

The vehicle and driver departed the scene with a failure to render aid to Martinez.

State Troopers with the Department of Public Safety were notified to assist in the scaling fatality accident scene.

Big Spring Police Department Detectives have been notified and are investigating it as a criminal offense.

With there being no further information, the Big Spring Police Department is asking the community for help.

If anyone has any information that could assist with this investigation, please call Sgt. John Haynes at 432-264-2558.

Callers can also leave a tip by calling CrimeStoppers at 432-263-TIPS (8477) or by using the P3Tips.com software at https://www.p3tips.com/1277.