Big Spring Police Department arrests suspect charged with Murder

BIG SPRING, Texas — The Big Spring Police Department has arrested 58-year-old Timothy Michael Geng for the murder of 68-year-old Guadalupe Miranda.

On April 9 around 7:00 p.m., a Texas DPS Safety Trooper tried to stop a pickup truck with Geng in it, but Geng drove away and later crashed the truck. Geng was taken into custody at that point.

At 7:25 p.m. on the same day, Big Spring Police responded to a call at a residence in the 1500 block of Vines where they found Miranda dead inside.

A search warrant was executed on the residence and a day later, the Criminal Investigations Division obtained an arrest warrant for Geng, charging him with Murder.

Geng will be transported back to Howard County, while the BSPD Detectives process the evidence in Zavala County.