BIG SPRING, Texas — Big Spring Police announced the results of a months-long narcotics investigation on Wednesday.

100 warrants were served today in an attempt to arrest 42 people around the city of Big Spring and Howard County.

The investigation focused on the distribution of drugs such as Marijuana, Crack Cocaine, Methamphetamine, and Heroin around Howard County.

While warrants were being served, others were found with illegal drugs and firearms, resulting in more arrests.

A full list of everyone arrested along with those still wanted can be found on the Big Spring Police Department's Facebook page.