Big Spring Police arrests man in hit and run case

Glen Earl Wilson was arrested in Corpus Christi on November 17.

BIG SPRING, Texas — On October 18, 2020, Mrs. Cynthia Martinez was pronounced dead after a hit and run incident occurred.

Yesterday in Corpus Christi, a man was arrested for this hit and run that happened over a month ago.

Big Spring Police arrested Glen Earl Wilson, 58, at 2:45 p.m. with help from the Department of Public Safety Texas Rangers Division.

According to the report, the arrest warrant charged Wilson with an Accident Causing Death, a felony 2 offense.

Big Spring Police believe Wilson was driving at Kenworth 2011 with a trailer in the back and at approximately 6:00 a.m., hit Mrs. Martinez and immediately left the scene.