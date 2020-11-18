Big Spring Police arrests man in hit and run case

BIG SPRING, Texas — On October 18, 2020, Mrs. Cynthia Martinez was pronounced dead after a hit and run incident occurred.
Yesterday in Corpus Christi, a man was arrested for this hit and run that happened over a month ago.
Big Spring Police arrested Glen Earl Wilson, 58, at 2:45 p.m. with help from the Department of Public Safety Texas Rangers Division.
According to the report, the arrest warrant charged Wilson with an Accident Causing Death, a felony 2 offense.
Big Spring Police believe Wilson was driving at Kenworth 2011 with a trailer in the back and at approximately 6:00 a.m., hit Mrs. Martinez and immediately left the scene.
The report says that this investigation is still ongoing and that Big Spring Police will continue to be there in support for the Martinez family.