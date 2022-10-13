x
Big Spring police arrest juvenile for threats to Oceans Behavioral Unit

The young man was arrested for terroristic threats.
BIG SPRING, Texas —

The Big Spring Police Department arrested a young man for terroristic threats Thursday, after he made threats against the Oceans Behavioral Unit in Midland.

According to BSPD, at about 12:15 p.m., officers were made aware of a person in Big Spring who made threats that disrupted the behavioral unit.

Officers contacted Midland police and told them about the threats.

The BSPD Criminal Investigations Division then began investigating, and at about 3:30 p.m., placed a young man under arrest for the threats.

The Juvenile Probation Office has been notified.

This is all the information we currently have on the situation. We will update this story if more details are released.

