One person is injured following a Thursday morning shooting in Big Spring.

Approximately 10:34 P.M., the Big Spring Police Department was called to the 1700 block of S. Scurry in reference to a gunshot victim.

According to police, a 34-year-old male had been shot in the upper torso.

The victim was transported to Scenic Mountain Medical Center for treatment and later transported to University Medical Center in Lubbock Texas. He is expected to survive his injuries.

Police identified the suspect as Quincy Lamar Henry, 30, and issued a warrant for his arrest.

Henry is charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon a Felony 2 offense.

This is an ongoing investigation and there is no further information available at this time.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Henry or any information regarding this incident you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at (432) 263-tips (8477).

You can also leave an anonymous tip using the “P3 Tips” mobile application or from web address www.p3tips.com/1277.