BIG SPRING, Texas — November 18, officers with the Big Spring Police Department arrested Christian Anthony Torrence, 24, for after finding him in a stolen truck with stolen property and drugs

According to police, they spotted Torrence driving the stolen Chevrolet truck at the intersection of 3rd and Johnson, but found property stolen from vehicles in Garden City.

Torrence led police on a chase down 3rd Street, eventually abandoning the car behind an abandoned residence in the 1800 block of W. 3rd.

Police eventually caught up and arrested Terrance on foot.

Big Spring Police Department

He was charged with Possession of Marijuana, Evading Arrest with Vehicle, Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle (2 counts), Theft of a Firearm, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon.

Police expect more charges as they continue to investigate.

This arrest is also opened the door for the BSPD, Howard County Sheriff’s Office and Garden City Sheriff’s Office to clear multiple vehicle burglaries, stolen vehicles, stolen firearms and habitation burglaries.

If you or someone you know was a recent victim of theft, you are asked to help identify several key fobs found in Torrence's possession, as well as key fobs found in two arrests from November 8.

If you have any information relating to any of these investigations police are currently working please call CrimeStoppers at (432)263-tips (8477).

You can also leave an anonymous tip using the “P3 Tips” mobile application or from web address www.P3tips.com/1277.

The Big Spring Police Department continues to urge the community to lock your vehicles and continue to remove from within vehicles firearms, valuables, key-fobs, etc.

