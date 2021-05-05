Big Spring PD arrests suspect involved in murder incident

Big Spring PD has arrested 19-year-old Marcus Anthony Melendez for the Murder of 25-year-old Antonio Iglesias.
Officers responded to a call from a Shell station at 7:30 p.m. on May 4 located on 2501 S. Gregg.
Iglesias was lying in the parking lot unresponsive when the officers arrived. They attempted to perform life-saving procedures, but it was too late as the injuries were too severe.
Iglesias had suffered from a stab wound to the chest after exiting from his small Red vehicle, which is where the altercation occurred.
Melendez was arrested on May 5 at 3:00 a.m. by Big Spring PD and is currently in Howard County Jail awaiting arraignment.