x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Newswest 9 | Midland, Texas | newswest9.com

Crime

Big Spring PD arrests suspect involved in murder incident

19-year-old Marcus Anthony Melendez was charged for the murder of Antonio Iglesias on May 4 at 7:30 p.m.
Credit: Big Spring PD

Big Spring PD has arrested 19-year-old Marcus Anthony Melendez for the Murder of 25-year-old Antonio Iglesias. 

Officers responded to a call from a Shell station at 7:30 p.m. on May 4 located on 2501 S. Gregg. 

Iglesias was lying in the parking lot unresponsive when the officers arrived. They attempted to perform life-saving procedures, but it was too late as the injuries were too severe. 

Iglesias had suffered from a stab wound to the chest after exiting from his small Red vehicle, which is where the altercation occurred. 

Melendez was arrested on May 5 at 3:00 a.m. by Big Spring PD and is currently in Howard County Jail awaiting arraignment. 