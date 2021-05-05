Big Spring PD arrests suspect involved in murder incident

19-year-old Marcus Anthony Melendez was charged for the murder of Antonio Iglesias on May 4 at 7:30 p.m.

Big Spring PD has arrested 19-year-old Marcus Anthony Melendez for the Murder of 25-year-old Antonio Iglesias.

Officers responded to a call from a Shell station at 7:30 p.m. on May 4 located on 2501 S. Gregg.

Iglesias was lying in the parking lot unresponsive when the officers arrived. They attempted to perform life-saving procedures, but it was too late as the injuries were too severe.

Iglesias had suffered from a stab wound to the chest after exiting from his small Red vehicle, which is where the altercation occurred.