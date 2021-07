Misty Parham, 27, was taken to the Howard County Jail.

BIG SPRING, Texas — Big Spring police have arrested a woman wanted for murder out of Scurry County.

Officers conducted a traffic stop on July 6 near West 6th Street and identified the driver as Misty Parham, 27.

Since an arrest warrant had been issued for Parham out of Scurry County for murder, officers took her into custody and booked her into the Howard County Jail.