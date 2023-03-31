Big Spring PD: Man stabs 94-year-old in grocery store

The elderly man is in serious condition but is stable.

BIG SPRING, Texas — A man is in jail after police say he stabbed an elderly man in Big Spring on Friday.

According to a press release from Big Spring Police, Timothy Valencia, 22, had apparently stabbed a 94-year-old man in the Bargain Mart on S. Runnels before fleeing on foot.

The elderly man, who's name has not been released, was being tended to by staff and was taken to Scenic Mountain Medical Center.

He was later taken to UMC Lubbock where he is in serious condition but is considered stable.

Valencia was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury and evading arrest or detention.

Police say no motive is known at this time and believe this to be a random act of violence.