BIG SPRING, Texas — A 60-year-old Big Spring man is in jail after shooting his son Tuesday night.

Big Spring Police responded to a call of a gunshot victim in the 2500 block of Langley at around 6:08 p.m. on July 16.

Upon arrival, officers found an 18-year-old male victim who had sustained a gunshot wound to the lower back. Medical care was given to the victim, who was later transported to Scenic Mountain Center.

Investigators obtained a warrant for the arrest of Jerome McNally, 60. McNally, the victim's father, has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for family violence.

The victim was taken to University Medical Center in Lubbock, while McNally has been booked in the Howard County Detention Center.

The investigation is still ongoing and no further information is available at this time.