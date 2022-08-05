Big Spring man sentenced to 35 years in prison for continuous sexual abuse of a child

Evidence showed Poor had been molesting a little girl and giving her presents and money.

BIG SPRING, Texas — A Big Spring man has been sentenced to 35 years in prison by a Midland jury.

Timothy Poor, 38, was charged with continuous sexual abuse of a young child and compelling prostitution.

According to a press release sent out by the Midland County District Attorney's Office, evidence showed Poor had begun molesting a girl when she was nine years old.

He reportedly gave her presents and money in exchange for the acts of sexual abuse.

In April of 2021, the girl's mother discovered the money from the most recent incident. After this the child told her mother about what had been happening for the past two years.

A Midland jury heard arguments on Tuesday and Wednesday and found Poor guilty on both counts Thursday after four hours of deliberation.

The jury sentenced him to 35 years for the sexual abuse charge and five years for the prostitution charge.

Although the state asked for the charges to run consecutively, Judge Elizabeth Leonard declined and ordered they be served at the same time.