BIG SPRING, Texas — Big Spring police have arrested Brian Christopher Lewis, 35, in connection to the murder of Chandon Dakota Davlin.

It happened on Dec. 11 on the 300 block of San Jacinto. The next day, a murder warrant was issued for Lewis.

Investigators caught Lewis on the 1000 block of East 6th.

Lewis had a few warrants out for his arrest including terroristic threat and theft of property over $750.

He was booked into the Howard County Jail and is awaiting arraignment by a magistrate.

The investigation is still ongoing.

If you know any details about this case, contact Big Spring CrimeStoppers at (432) 263-TIPS.