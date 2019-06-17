BIG SPRING, Texas — A Big Spring man has been arrested after he intentionally rammed his vehicle into another car as part of an ongoing domestic disturbance.

Edward Aguilar, 40, has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Police were initially called to the intersection of 3rd and Owens just before 6 a.m. on June 16 in reference to a motor vehicle accident. Upon arrival officers found a vehicle that appeared to have struck a telephone pole.

A 42-yar-old woman was lying in the road near the front bumper of the vehicle. The woman, having sustained multiple injuries, was transported to Scenic Mountain Medical Center for treatment and later taken to a hospital in Lubbock for further treatment.

Investigators found the driver of the vehicle, Aguilar, had intentionally rammed another vehicle which was driven by a 28-year-old male. After the female victim exited the second vehicle, Aguilar intentionally ran her over.

Officers determined the incident was a result of an ongoing domestic disturbance. The victim is expected to recover from her injuries.