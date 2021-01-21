Big Spring police looking for woman kidnapped Thursday morning

If you see either of these people or their vehicle, please call Big Spring PD or you nearest law enforcement agency.

BIG SPRING, Texas — Big Spring police are looking for a woman who was reportedly kidnapped Thursday morning.

Abilene Mojica, 38, was apparently forced into a black Cadillac sedan with the first three letters of the license plate possibly being "KNP".

The suspect has been identified as Angel Hinojosa, 23. The kidnapping occurred in the 1400 block of Mesa.

Police have asked anyone who sees the vehicle or either of these people to not approach them but call the Big Spring Police Department at 432-264-2550 or the nearest law enforcement agency.

Mojica is described as a Hispanic woman, around 5'4" and 130 pounds. She was last seen wearing black sweat pants and a white sweat shirt with black sleeves.

Police are currently seeking a CLEAR alert to be issued as well as a an arrest warrant for Hinojosa.