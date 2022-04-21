Big Spring ISD assistant baseball coach arrested for improper relationship with a student

The police department says it was made aware of the allegations on April 17.

BIG SPRING, Texas — A Big Spring ISD assistant baseball coach is behind bars after Big Spring Police say he is accused of having an improper relationship with a student.

Matthew Yanez, 25, was arrested and booked into the Howard County Jail on April 21.

The police department says it was made aware of the allegations on April 17 and reached out to BSISD.

After investigation, a probable cause affidavit was submitted and an arrest warrant was issued. He has been charged with improper relationship between educator and student, a felony offense.

Yanez is listed as the assistant head coach of the baseball team on the Big Spring ISD website.

We have reached out to the school district for a statement but have not heard back at this time.