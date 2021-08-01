Big Spring Crime Stoppers asks for help locating theft suspects

The Big Spring Crime Stoppers is asking the community for help identifying and locating suspects involved in vehicle theft.

BIG SPRING, Texas — The Big Spring Crime Stoppers is asking the community for help identifying and locating suspects involved in vehicle theft as well as credit/debit card abuse.

After being dispatched to the 100 blk of Leatherwood in reference to a vehicle theft, deputies with the Howard County Sheriff's Office learned that a vehicle's fuel card was used multiple times by multiple people at various locations.

Now Crime Stoppers is asking the community for help with identifying and locating the suspects.

There is a cash reward of up to $1,000 being offered to the first person who can identify the actor or actors leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information can call the TIPS line at 432-263-8477 (TIPS) and remain anonymous.