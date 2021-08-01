x
Big Spring Crime Stoppers asks for help locating theft suspects

The Big Spring Crime Stoppers is asking the community for help identifying and locating suspects involved in vehicle theft.
Credit: Big Spring Crime Stoppers

BIG SPRING, Texas — The Big Spring Crime Stoppers is asking the community for help identifying and locating suspects involved in vehicle theft as well as credit/debit card abuse.

After being dispatched to the 100 blk of Leatherwood in reference to a vehicle theft, deputies with the Howard County Sheriff's Office learned that a vehicle's fuel card was used multiple times by multiple people at various locations. 

Now Crime Stoppers is asking the community for help with identifying and locating the suspects.

There is a cash reward of up to $1,000 being offered to the first person who can identify the actor or actors leading to an arrest. 

Anyone with information can call the TIPS line at 432-263-8477 (TIPS) and remain anonymous. 

Information can also be left on the new P3tips.com software. 