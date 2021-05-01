Big Spring Crime Stoppers asks for help identifying and locating suspect in theft case at Fast Stop

BIG SPRING, Texas — Big Spring Crime Stoppers are asking for help locating a theft suspect.
On January 2 around 6:00 p.m., a theft occurred at Fast Stop located near the 3100 block of Parkway.
Big Spring PD investigated the incident and immediately found out the suspect took a wallet that, with the money inside of it, is valued around $350.
Crime Stoppers received a video and want the public to help locate and identify this individual.
The organization is offering up to $1,000 for any information leading to an arrest.
You can call them at 432-263-8477 or use the app P3Tips.