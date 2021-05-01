Big Spring Crime Stoppers asks for help identifying and locating suspect in theft case at Fast Stop

The incident occurred on January 2 and around $350 was stolen from a wallet.

BIG SPRING, Texas — Big Spring Crime Stoppers are asking for help locating a theft suspect.

On January 2 around 6:00 p.m., a theft occurred at Fast Stop located near the 3100 block of Parkway.

Big Spring PD investigated the incident and immediately found out the suspect took a wallet that, with the money inside of it, is valued around $350.

Crime Stoppers received a video and want the public to help locate and identify this individual.

The organization is offering up to $1,000 for any information leading to an arrest.