BIG SPRING, Texas — The Big Spring Crime Stoppers is asking the community for help with locating a vehicle believed to have been involved in a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS line at 432-263-8477 (TIPS) or use the new P3tips.com software to submit a tip online.