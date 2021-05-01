Big Spring Crime Stoppers asking for help locating theft suspect

The Big Spring Crime Stoppers is asking the community for help with locating and identifying a theft suspect after an attempted vehicle burglary.

BIG SPRING, Texas — The Big Spring Crime Stoppers is asking the community for help with locating and identifying a theft suspect after an attempted vehicle burglary on Dec. 6 at 12:34 p.m.

The Big Spring Police Department were dispatched to the Trinity Church in the 1700 blk of E FM 700 in reference to an attempted vehicle burglary.

After arriving, officers learned that a suspect or suspects had attempted to burglarize vehicles in the church parking lot while the owners of the vehicles were in church service.

The burglars were not successful in burglarizing the vehicles, however, they did cause $2,500 worth of damage to a vehicle.

Officers were able to obtain photographs and videos of the incident and the vehicle the suspects were in.

Now Crime Stoppers is asking the community to contact them if the vehicle is recognized or if it is known who has been operating it.

Anyone with information can call the TIPS line at 432-263-8477 (TIPS) where they will remain anonymous or use the new P3tips.com software.

Information can also be submitted online by clicking here.

Anyone with information leading to an arrest will be eligible to get a $1,000 cash reward.